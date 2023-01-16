Hawaii faces methodical and physical CSUN today

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii basketball team is scheduled for a physical examination when it plays host to Cal State Northridge today in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

The Hawaii basketball team is scheduled for a physical examination when it plays host to Cal State Northridge today in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.

“They want to keep (the score) in the 50s, 60s, and play smash-mouth basketball,” said UH associate head coach John Montgomery, who doubles as the ’Bows’ defensive strategist.

Two nights earlier, the ’Bows faced Long Beach State, which ran the quickest-tempo offense among 363 Division I teams. The Matadors’ interior is designed to a slower metronome. They average 64.3 possessions per 40 minutes (323rd) and 18.9 seconds per offensive set (318th).

“Long Beach was fast and physical,” Montgomery said. The Matadors “are going to be slow and physical. It will be quite the contrast.”

Two transfers — 6-10 Dearon Tucker (Indiana State) and 6-9 Onyi Eyisi (Fordham) — are part of the rotation that mixes it up in the post.

“They’re big and they want to play inside-out,” Montgomery said. “They’ll try to smash you inside. They’re going to be very physical. They’re probably going to be the most physical team we’ll play all year.”

In six Big West games, all losses, the Matadors have scored 55.9% of their field goals in the paint. Opponents have not been able to pack the post because CSUN guards Atin Wright, who averages 14.2 points and converts free throws at 90.5%, and point guard Dionte Bostick are creative scorers.

“Wright has been a double-figure scorer for several years,” UH coach Eran Ganot said.

A year after Ja Morant departed for the NBA, Murray State signed Bostick to compete at the point. Bostick transferred to CSUN in August.

“They’re going to control tempo,” Montgomery said. “They’re going to smash the offensive boards. It’s one of those games if … we play at their pace, and keep the game low scoring both ways, it could be one of those slug-it-out ugly ball games.”

CSUN coach Trent Johnson prefers a slower pace to minimize opponents’ scoring opportunities. It is a style he implemented after coming out of retirement in 2021 to rebuild the CSUN program. Johnson has won coach-of-the-year awards from the SEC, WAC and Pac-12.

“He’s a good coach,” Montgomery said of Johnson. “He’ll have them prepared, and they’ll play hard.”

Ganot, whose ’Bows are 13-4 overall and 4-1 in the Big West, said the Matadors’ record (3-14) is not indicative of their capabilities.

“This game is very humbling,” Ganot said. “We’ve had a lot of battles that could have gone either way, and they’ve had some battles that could have gone either way. Conference play is just a different animal. We have a lot of respect for their staff and their program.”

In conference play, the ’Bows are holding opponents to 62.4 points per game and 23.7% shooting on 3s while building a plus-4.4 advantage in rebounding average. The help defense and board work enabled the ’Bows to keep pace with Long Beach State until guard Noel Coleman and wing Samuta Avea found their shooting touch on Saturday.

“Stay aggressive and don’t pass up open shots,” Ganot implored his players.

Coleman showed patience in scoring 19 of his 25 points in the second half against LBSU, including a clutch 3. Coleman, who is left-handed, also drove the right side for a right-handed layup.

“I started to learn to let the game come to me instead of trying to force things,” Coleman said. “I’ve been working on that. It’s paying off.”