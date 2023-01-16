Kim birdies final two holes to win the Sony Open in Hawaii
Si Woo Kim was pumped after hitting his second shot from bunker onto the 18th green in Sunday’s final round of the Sony Open. He birdied the hole and won the tournament by a shot.
Hayden Buckley reacted after just missing his birdie putt on the 18th that would have tied Si Woo Kim and forced a playoff.
Si Woo Kim putted for eagle on the 18th hole during Sunday’s final round of the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club. Kim missed but buried the next putt for a birdie that would be good enough to win it.
