Scoreboard – Jan. 16, 2023

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Biola vs. Chaminade. Women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo. Women at 5 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH Varsity II boys: University at Le Jardin; Hanalani at Saint Louis II. Games start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity III boys: Assets vs. Lanakila Baptist, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity I girls: Kamehameha at Damien, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity II girls: Hawaii Baptist at Punahou II, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA girls Division I tournament: first round. At Kapolei: Roosevelt vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Kahuku, 7 p.m. At Kaiser: Kalaheo vs. Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; Aiea vs. Kaiser, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha II, 5 p.m.; Damien at ‘Iolani II, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Punahou II at Maryknoll II, 5 p.m.

ILH Varsity II girls: Kamehameha II at Mid-Pacific; Hawaii Baptist at Sacred Hearts. Games start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity III girls: La Pietra vs. Island Pacific, 6 p.m. at Hanalani; Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 6 p.m.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Event No. 6, 4:30 p.m. at Magic Island.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Punahou I-AA at Punahou; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Pac-Five vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park field No. 1. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA girls Division I tournament: quarterfinals. At Pearl City: Roosevelt/Campbell winner vs. Castle, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei/Kahuku winner vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. At Moanalua: Aiea/Kaiser winner vs. Pearl City, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo/Waipahu winner vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m.

MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY

L6 JUNIOR TOURNAMENT

Sunday

At The Royal Kona Resort Tennis Club

Boy’s

12 & Under

1. Wes Tripp; 2. Loic Chene Laurin; 3. Anthony Chan-Tubianosa; 4.

Franz Hillert; 5. Davin Leong; 6. Makani White

16 & Under

1. Liam Thiele; 2. Dylan Tamamoto; 3. Indi Petrone; 4. Parker Felte;

5. Daniel Nucci; 6. Androu Lau; 7. Keoni Roth

Sportsmanship: Loic Chene Laurin

Girl’s

16 & Under

1. Mia Okazaki; 2. Katelyn Dodo; 3. Keiko Felte; 4. Jules Kow

Sportsmanship: Jules Kow

Co-ed Doubles

16 & Under

1. Parker Felte/Keoni Roth; 2. Daniel Nucci/Dylan Tamamoto; 3. Mia

Okazaki/Keiko Felte