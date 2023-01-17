comscore Column: Instead of protecting residents, Navy put them in danger
Column: Instead of protecting residents, Navy put them in danger

  • By Lindsey Wilson
  • Today
  • Updated 7:47 p.m.
  • Lindsey Wilson and her husband lived at Aliumanu Military Reservation during the Navy’s Red Hill water crisis, and have since moved to Montana for their health and safety.

As someone who lived in military housing during the Red Hill water crisis, I am haunted by the institutional betrayal of those 93,000 of us, military and civilians, affected by the jet fuel contamination by the Navy. Read more

