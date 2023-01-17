comscore Letter: Kuilei, Manoa projects don’t make any sense
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Kuilei, Manoa projects don’t make any sense

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In his commentary, “Fix law to hold developers accountable” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 1), Brett Kurashige mentioned “a growing number of controversial 201H-38 development projects.” I would like to comment on two of them. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Military must respect rights of isle residents

Scroll Up