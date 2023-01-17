Letter: Kuilei, Manoa projects don’t make any sense

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In his commentary, “Fix law to hold developers accountable” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 1), Brett Kurashige mentioned “a growing number of controversial 201H-38 development projects.” I would like to comment on two of them.

One is in the McCully-Moiliili neighborhood where I lived for 17 years: the Kuilei Place project. The other, Manoa Banyan Court, is in an area I have visited almost daily since 1969.

Kuilei Place makes no sense to me because the neighborhood is already low-income affordable housing — it is the existing and provable real thing. Why would you displace families already living in the real affordable housing, making them homeless so you can build “affordable housing,” which they would probably not be able to afford?

The Manoa Banyan Court project does not make sense to me either. First, I would refer you to commentaries about the sacredness of the site to Native Hawaiians. Also, I would hesitate to trust a development project under the supervision of an organization that allowed the cemetery to reach the verge of bankruptcy. Not to mention the destruction of the ambience of an entire neighborhood.

Anne Pulfrey

Makiki

