Letter: McCully overpass needs major repaving work

The road surface of the McCully overpass needs to be fixed before an accident occurs. Read more

The road surface of the McCully overpass needs to be fixed before an accident occurs. Years ago the overpass surface was completely paved over, resulting in raising the whole surface of the road. However, the asphalt covering the eight expansion joints eventually deteriorated, leaving only steel surfaces and creating gaps that became potholes.

The city came along to try patching the holes, but that’s only created mini speed bumps. So now the surfaces over the eight joints have fallen into such disrepair that they’ve become hazards to the heavy traffic that use the overpass.

Drivers not only have to endure the holes and bumps at the joints but also be wary of oncoming traffic swerving to avoid the expansion joints.

David Ichinose

Moiliili

