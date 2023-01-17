Letter: Women losing rights in Afghanistan, America

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Afghan Taliban increasingly restricts the rights and freedom of females. For example, females cannot attend secondary school and university. This insanity is rationalized through the Taliban’s perverted misinterpretation of Islam. It is diminishing the welfare and future of the entire country. The Taliban seems afraid that its power and privilege are jeopardized by females.

Are there any parallels to the Taliban in America? Some state and federal government initiatives are attempting to control women’s bodies. Radical political minorities are purging books from public school classrooms and libraries. An extremist minority is attacking the rights of the majority. Such extremism also diminishes the welfare and future of this entire country.

Women’s liberation, personal gender freedom, civil rights and other justice issues still have many serious challenges and obstacles to overcome for the future.

The Afghanistan Taliban and Taliban-like Americans are in dire need of enlightenment for the common good.

Leslie Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

