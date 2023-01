Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Daniel Arrañaga grew up in Del Rio, Texas on the border with Mexico. He learned cooking mainly from his mother, Linda, and calls his family’s style of cooking Texas Mexican. The more common term, Tex-Mex, refers to an Americanized version of Mexican food.

He shared this refreshing side dish called calabacita (small pieces of squash) con elote (with corn). It will remind you of a tasty version of succotash.

It has a slight kick to it because of the minced jalapeño or serrano pepper and fresh lime juice.

The colors are wonderful – yellow from corn, green zucchini and cilantro, red bell pepper and white onions. Seasonings are probably what you already have in your home: garlic, salt, pepper and cumin.

If you are a cheese lover, Daniel recommends adding a little bit of Mexican cotija cheese for garnish, so you don’t overpower the freshness of the vegetables.

They are cooked in a skillet for a short time — just enough to create the tenderness and bring out the sweet flavors of a Texas Mexican classic.

He and his wife, Kim, and their family now split their time between Hawaii and Seattle.

Calabacita con Elote

(Texas Mexican Seasoned Squash with Corn)

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 teaspoons neutral oil

• 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1/4 cup diced yellow or white onion

• 1/4 cup red bell pepper (about1/4 large whole one)

• 1/8 cup minced jalapeño or serrano pepper (seeded)

• 1 1/2 cup diced zucchini

• 1/2 cup corn kernels, grilled preferred, substitute fresh or frozen

• 1/2 cup chopped cilantro

• 1/4 lime wedge

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Optional: cotija cheese for garnish

Directions:

In a hot skillet, heat oil and roast ground cumin for 20 seconds, followed by garlic, onion, red bell pepper and jalapeño. Reduce heat to medium-high and add zucchini and corn (if using frozen). Cook for 3-4 minutes. Turn o~ heat and add corn (if using fresh), cilantro, lime and salt and pepper to taste. Mix and top with cheese. Serve immediately or refrigerate and serve later.

Serves 4 as a side dish.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.