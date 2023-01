Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chayote is an easypeasy squash. It’s not very big, so you don’t have to find a use for 3 pounds at a time. It’s easy to cut, with a thin skin that can be peeled or not, up to you. And, it’s quick-cooking, so no need to allow an hour to roast, steam or bake.

It’s also versatile: Chayote can be eaten raw, lightly sautéed or simmered in a soup or stew.

It’s considered a summer squash like zucchini or yellow squash, and looks like a pear in shape and size.

This preparation is a light sauté. Mushrooms make a good pairing with chayote because they cook just as quickly and provide some color.

Lemony Chayote and Mushrooms

Ingredients:

• 3 medium chayote squash (about 1 1/2 pounds)

• 8 ounces mushrooms (regular buttons are fine), sliced

• 2 teaspoons vegetable oil

• 2 tablespoons chopped parsley (or other fresh herb, such as thyme)

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Cut chayote in half lengthwise. Peel if skin is thick or bruised, otherwise peeling is optional. Slice thinly and cut away core.

Heat oil in skillet or wok; add chayote and mushrooms; toss gently until just starting to brown. Add parsley and lemon juice; toss. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Serves 6.

Note:

Chayote can give off a white, sticky, irritating sap. To eliminate this, rub the cut squash halves together under running water. The sap can be rinsed away.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including salt to taste): 45 calories, 2 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 5 mg sodium, 7 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 2 g protein.

Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.