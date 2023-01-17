Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lunar New Year is coming up this Sunday, Jan. 22. Looking to get lucky in 2023? Here are some traditional foods eaten during Chinese New Year — and where you can find some of them on Oahu.

Dumplings

Symbolizing wealth, Chinese dumplings are a staple for this celebration. Legend has it that the more dumplings you eat, the more money you’ll make in the new year. In northern Chinese culture, Lunar New Year is celebrated with dumplings to symbolize the shape of ancient Chinese currency.

Popular dumpling fillings include ground chicken, beef and vegetables, along with diced shrimp and minced pork. They’re usually pan-fried or steamed.

You can find a variety of dumplings at MIAN (808 Sheridan St. Ste. 105). Call 808-589-1118.

Whole chicken

Whole chicken — usually roasted or braised — is often served whole (yes, head and feet included) at Lunar New Year dinners to signify wholeness or unity.

Fish

Steamed fish is a popular Chinese New Year’s food, as it represents prosperity. The fish is usually served with its head and tail, symbolizing a good beginning and end for the upcoming year. It’s not uncommon for half the fish to be saved and eaten the next day, to ensure long-lasting prosperity.

If you’re looking for steamed fish to celebrate, Jade Dynasty Seafood Restaurant (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) is known for its sea bass that’s steamed with ginger and green onions, then prepared with fresh green onions and soy sauce.

Chengdu Taste (808 Sheridan St. Ste. 209) will also release a Sichuan specialty for Lunar New Year. This whole fish symbolizes having additional “savings” at the end of the year, as people tend to leave part of the fish (for leftovers) instead of devouring the entire thing to symbolize more savings in the new year.

Roast duck

Symbolizing prosperity, health and happiness, roast duck is one of the most popular dishes in a Chinese New Year feast. Peking duck, in particular, is a favorite because of its flavor.

Roast duck is often cooked then served with crispy skin, and is paired with hoisin sauce, scallions and hot pancakes to wrap the meat.

Lunar New Year or not, roast duck is a customer favorite at Kunia Chinese Restaurant (see “Jai”).

Jai

Jai, known as Buddha’s delight, is often served on the first day of Lunar New Year to bring good luck. This healthy dish usually comprises a variety of vegetables, including dried black fungus (wood ear), deep-fried tofu, ginko nuts, dried shiitake mushrooms, dried lily flowers, dried black sea moss and more. Each ingredient is said to have a symbolic meaning — for instance, black fungus represents longevity, while dried black sea moss stands for prosperity.

You can find jai at Kunia Chinese Restaurant (94-673 Kupuohi St. No. B107). Jai is part of the restaurant’s Chinese New Year family meal pack, which is designed to feed four to six people. Call 808-678-2889 or visit kuniachineserestaurant.com.

Spring rolls

Spring rolls are symbolic of good fortune and wealth. They’re associated with wishes for prosperity since their shape resembles gold bars. Popular fillings include bean sprouts, cabbage and pork.

Gau

Sticky rice cake, or gau, is eaten to bring wealth, happiness and health for the new year. These caramel-colored desserts are made from sugar and glutinous rice flour, and are popular for their muted, sweet flavor.

You can find gau at Sing Cheong Yuan Bakery (1027 Maunakea St.). Call 808-531-6688 or follow the business on Instagram (@singcheongyuanbakery).

Noodles

It’s believed that consuming longevity noodles will bring happiness. Traditionalists believe the noodles’ length and preparation symbolize long life. These noodles can be up to two feet long in Northern China; they’re much longer than normal noodles. They can be boiled and served in a bowl with broth, or are fried and served on a plate.

Just be careful not to break one while you’re cooking — that’s bad luck, since it represents a shortened life.

If you’re looking for spicy Sichuan noodles, check out the variety of MIAN (808 Sheridan St. Ste. 105). Call 808-589-1118.