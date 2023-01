Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Market City Shopping Center — Hawaii’s oldest family-owned plaza — celebrates its 75th anniversary with a free traditional Chinese New Year celebration from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 in the lower parking lot front ing Ben Franklin Crafts. It will feature traditional lion dances, a firecracker ceremony, a taiko drum performance by Taiko Center of the Pacific and free fortune cookies.

“We welcome the community to join us for a new year of hope, good health and success,” states Sandra Au Fong, Market City Limited president and secretary.

For more information about the center or its Chinese New Year event, go online to marketcityhawaii.com.

A family feast

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Kunia Chinese Restaurant (94-673 Kupuohi St. No. B107) is offering a Chinese New Year family pack that costs $95.95 and is designed to feed four to six people. This meal pack will be available until Jan. 31. Feast on favorites like chicken corn soup, sweet and sour pork, jai, salt and pepper shrimp, half-roast duck, house special chow mein and garlic fried rice.

Call 808-678-2889 or visit kuniachineserestaurant.com.

A feast for all the senses

Kitchen Door Napa Wai Kai (91-1621 Keoneula Blvd. Ste. 3100) in Ewa Beach will make its debut in February as Oahu’s first-of-its-kind waterfront recreation and entertainment destination. Designed by Studio GOGA, the 7,200-square-foot establishment has two restaurant concepts in store: Plaza Grill and Boardwalk Café.

Plaza Grill is a family-friendly restaurant and bar with a contemporary feel, and will operate daily with both lunch and dinner 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., as well as brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends. Meanwhile, Boardwalk Café features a casual counter-service concept — ideal for a quick bite, dine-in or take-out. Patrons can anticipate a medley of food, including fresh salads, wood-fired pizzas, Asian-inspired noodles, local seafood, steak, housemade desserts, and a craft beverage program of spirits, beer, wine and sake.

Visit kitchendoorwaikai.com for more info.

Peace and prosperity

Margot Hawaii invites guests to ring in the Lunar New Year with a special dinner, which begins the week of Jan. 22. Its 11-course meal has several ingredients — long noodles, rice cakes and oranges — that welcome happiness and prosperity to create an auspicious Year of the Rabbit. The feast is complemented by 10 grams of winter black Perigord truffles from Burgundy and a glass of Champagne, which adds even more joy to the party.

This Lunar New Year menu ($198 per person) will be available Jan.22-28 (except Wednesday, Jan. 25, when the restaurant will be closed).

For reservations and more info, visit margotto-hawaii.com.