Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The recent chilly mornings have had me craving noodles. Read more

The recent chilly mornings have had me craving noodles. Whether you prefer ramen or udon, check out the following:

Tasty tonkotsu

If you’re craving noodles in Hilo, check out Tetsumen (697 Manono St.). The business offers a variety of tonkotsu shoyu and tonkotsu miso ramen bowls. Popular dishes include ajitama ramen ($15), kakuni ramen ($17.50) and special ramen ($26). The latter features a little of everything — char siu, kakuni, onions, carrots, cabbage, bean sprouts, sesame oil, soy sauce, ajitama, green onions, kikurage and nori.

Call 808-934-0516 or follow the biz on Instagram (@tetsumenhawaii).

Endless pasta-bilities

Rooftop Restaurant & Bar (938 Piikoi St.) reopened last winter under new management, and its dinner menu is completely different. The menu features a mix of Italian, Japanese and Korean influences with dishes like pork belly mini burgers ($13), tofu kimchi ($12) and crispy kimchi Brussels ($8). There’s a variety of pasta entrées to choose from, including uni nori butter pasta ($38), rigatoni and spicy rice cake “dduk” rose pasta ($22), and bacon cream pasta ($19).

Call 808-200-2140 or visit rooftophonolulu.com.

New noodle shop in waikiki

Udon Yama (2250 Kalakaua Ave.) just opened within STIX ASIA food hall in Waikiki Shopping Plaza. The business is known for its sanuki udon and tempura. Noodles are made in-house with Udon Yama’s own special flavor. The eatery’s basic soup stick is made fresh daily using special ingredients imported from Japan.

Menu items include kake udon ($5.95 regular, $6.95 large), nikutama ($10.95 regular, $11.95 large) — featuring sweet beef, onion and hot spring egg — and curry ($10.95 regular, $11.95 large). You can also choose from assorted tempura like chicken thigh ($3.50), shrimp ($2.50) and pork katsu ($9.75). Visit stixasia.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).