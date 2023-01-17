comscore Eternal Flame for Hawaii’s veterans burns again
Eternal Flame for Hawaii’s veterans burns again

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Eternal Flame torch — a tribute to isle veterans — has been fixed after vandals damaged it.

The state’s Eternal Flame War Memorial, which was erected to honor Hawaii residents who have served in the armed forces, is burning once again after being snuffed out for weeks. Read more

