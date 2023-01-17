Hilo man arrested on suspicion of killing his grandparents

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii island police Monday arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of first- degree murder in connection with the double homicide of his grandparents in Hilo. Read more

Hawaii island police Monday arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of first- degree murder in connection with the double homicide of his grandparents in Hilo.

The victims were identified as Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine, both 68, of Hilo, the Hawaii Police Department said.

The couple owned Big Island Delights, a premium cookie and confections company that opened in 1996. The business later expanded its product line to locally grown coffee, bagel chips, gift baskets and other goodies, the company website said.

South Hilo patrol officers responded to a call about an unknown disturbance at a Makalika Street residence shortly before 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers determined Jeffrey and Carla Takamine were dead. Police said the couple sustained stab wounds.

Autopsies will be performed today to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said a 28-year-old man at the residence also sustained multiple lacerations to his head. He was taken by ambulance to Hilo Medical Center where he was treated and released.

The suspect, identified by police as Joshua Ho, was being restrained by family members at the residence until police arrived and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Ho was taken to a hospital for lacerations to his hands before being transferred to a police cellblock in Hilo.

Detectives of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are investigating.