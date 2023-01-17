comscore Hilo man arrested on suspicion of killing his grandparents
Hawaii News

Hilo man arrested on suspicion of killing his grandparents

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

Hawaii island police Monday arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of first- degree murder in connection with the double homicide of his grandparents in Hilo. Read more

