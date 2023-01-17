comscore Kamaka Air pilots survive crash near Molokai Airport
Kamaka Air pilots survive crash near Molokai Airport

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

A single-engine Cessna plane with two pilots on board crashed early Monday while approaching Molokai Airport in Hoolehua, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Read more

