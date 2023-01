Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii Foundation has hired Marcelo Hanza as director of corporate and foundation relations and Keyla Butts as director of special events.

Hanza joins the foundation from Mayo Clinic, where he held numerous leadership positions, including chair of the clinic’s Equity, Inclusion &Diversity Council.

Butts joins the foundation from Hawaii Pacific University, where she previously served as director of business development.

The ACLU of Hawaii has hired Taylor Brack as its new staff attorney. Brack was previously a law clerk for the senior judge of the Family Court of the 1st Circuit, Matthew J. Viola. Taylor joins ACLU with a background specializing in immigration law, public interest law and legal research, and advocacy for international human rights and marginalized groups.

