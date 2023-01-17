comscore ‘Bows stand tall against CSUN
‘Bows stand tall against CSUN

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Samuta Avea made his move against Cal State Northridge Matadors Dearon Tucker in a Big West men’s basketball game at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Samuta Avea maneuvered for a reverse layup against Cal State Northridge’s Dearon Tucker on Monday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Beon Riley fought for a rebound with Cal State Northridge’s De’Sean Allen-Eikens at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Monday.

The Hawaii basketball team withstood Cal State Northridge’s frenetic comeback for Monday’s 58-51 victory in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

