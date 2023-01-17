‘Bows stand tall against CSUN

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii basketball team withstood Cal State Northridge’s frenetic comeback for Monday’s 58-51 victory in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

A crowd of 2,739 saw the Rainbow Warriors improve to 14-4 overall and 5-1 in the Big West. The ’Bows are in a three-way tie for second with UC Irvine and UC Santa Barbara behind 6-1 UC Riverside.

The ’Bows led by as many as 19 points with 18:20 to play, when the Matadors made their move — first in the post and then on point guard Dionte Bostick’s drives and steely outside shooting. Bostick scored 17 of his game-high 21 points after the intermission.

The Matadors (3-15, 0-7) closed to 52-51 when 6-10 post Dearon Tucker’s free throw completed a three-point play with 3:16 to play. The Matadors would not score again.

The ’Bows received a cushion they did not need when center Bernardo da Silva stormed the lane for a putback off point guard Jovon McClanahan’s missed layup on a drive with 2:24 to play.

“I saw JoVon going down the lane, and I could tell he was going to miss, and I just followed the ball,” said da Silva, who suctioned five of his 12 rebounds off the offensive glass.

Da Silva, who had 10 points, and Samuta Avea (10 points, 11 rebounds) produced double-doubles in the same game for the first time this season.

Bostick’s two layup attempts that would not fall and Marcel Stevens’ 3-ball that lipped out were part of the Matadors’ 0-for-8 finish.

Earlier, the Matadors could not immediately answer after cutting the deficit to 44-43. McClanahan hit two free throws and used da Silva’s screen to maneuver for a floater than extended the ’Bows’ lead to 48-43.

CSUN coach Trent Johnson, in his second year of rebuilding the Matadors, said he encourages his nine newcomers to play looser on offense.

“I just don’t want them shooting the ball with anxiety, feeling tight,” said Johnson, who has won coach of the year awards in the SEC, WAC and Pac-12. “There is one end of this game you have to enjoy, and that’s the offensive end. That’s when you’ve got to enjoy playing. You’ve got to be free and easy.”

Johnson praised Bostick, a reserve at Murray State who transferred to CSUN last summer and is “being asked to be the focal point of what we do.”

Tucker was a sixth post at Oregon State before transferring to Indiana State two years ago, and then to CSUN last year.

“We’ve got to continue to try to do better, and I’ve got to do a better job of coaching, and trying to help them get over the hump,” Johnson said.

For the first time in six league games, the ’Bows experienced extended lapses on defense on Monday.

“You coach long enough, live long enough, the game’s humbling,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “You’re not going to give the win back. We’ll take the win. But it certainly exposes us in some areas. I thought our guys really started the game well, finished the half well (33-17), but in between the first half and most of the second half, that wasn’t us. Give them credit.”

But when the score tightened, the ’Bows made plays. With UH leading 41-39, Noel Coleman drew a foul on a 3-attempt. The shot missed, but he was true on the ensuing three free throws. McClanahan was able to pester Bostick into four missed shots in the final three minutes.

“He was getting some solid looks,” McClanahan said of Bostick. “I feel he was creating contact. I was trying to sell a push-off. He’s a strong guard. He was getting to his spots. I think I needed to be better defensively, like I have been in the past. … We did get stops late in the game. We were making them shoot tough shots, and they were missing. Credit to our defense. The ball was in our favor the last two minutes.”