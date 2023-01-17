Haire on fire, hits career-high 6 3s as Wahine douse CSUN

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two days after setting a career high, Hawaii guard McKenna Haire surpassed the mark with another dazzling shooting performance.

The UH graduate student hit a career-high six 3-pointers to lead the Rainbow Wahine basketball team to a 76-60 win over Cal State Northridge on Monday at Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.

Haire went 6-for-8 from 3-point range to finish with a career-high 18 points and the Rainbow Wahine (6-9, 4-2 Big West) shot a season-best 57% overall to earn a split of their road trip.

Haire entered the road trip with six points on 2-for-12 shooting this season. She ended her two-game stay in California with 33 points, going 11-for-19 overall and 10-for-18 from 3-point range. She set her previous bests of 15 points and four 3-pointers in a loss at Long Beach State on Saturday.

“What she’s doing so incredibly well is she’s getting to spots quickly and getting her feet set,” UH coach Laura Beeman said in a phone interview. “So it’s been really fun to watch her growth and watch her development, and she was key for us tonight.”

UH guard Lily Wahinekapu hit two 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and six assists to contribute to the team’s highest point total of the season. Guard Daejah Phillips went 5-for-7 from the field and added 14 points, five assists and three steals off the bench.

UH moved into a four-way tie for second place in the Big West standings and will have a quick turnaround leading into Thursday’s game against conference leader UC Irvine (14-3, 6-0) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Wahine are scheduled to return to campus this afternoon and will have a day to prepare to face the Anteaters, who remained undefeated in Big West play with a 70-60 win at UC Santa Barbara on Monday.

“You have to do some things to prepare for their pace,” Beeman said. “They trap full court and that’s been a little bit of our Achilles’ heel. We’re going to have to be able to handle their sets and personnel and they’re playing very well right now.”

After struggling from the field early in Saturday’s 62-48 loss to Long Beach State in a game that was moved from the Walter Pyramid due to a leaking roof, the Rainbow Wahine shot 70.8% from the field and went 7-for-12 from 3-point range to take a 44-36 lead into halftime at CSUN.

“I think the Gold Mine (at LBSU) warmed us up for the Matadome,” Beeman said. “The girls did not like the way they played at Long Beach. They did not like the way they shot the ball. They understand it’s all about energy and focus and effort … and when we get that then we shoot the ball better, we play defense better, we do everything better.”

Tess Amundsen led CSUN (4-13, 3-4) with 17 points and Jordyn Jackson finished with 15 points, all coming in the first half.

UH led 58-51 going into the fourth quarter and the Matadors again closed to within five on two Amundsen free throws. But Kelsie Imai drove for a layup and Haire hit her fifth 3-pointer to extend the lead back to 10. Haire hit her final 3-pointer with 2:48 left to give UH a 73-60 lead and the Wahine closed out their third Big West road win.