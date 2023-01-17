Maryknoll girls get company for first in hoops poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a split decision by the voters. Maryknoll is still No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. Read more

Maryknoll and Konawaena split the vote, with five first-place votes each from the panel of coaches and media. Maryknoll (18-2, 8-1 ILH), which beat Punahou and Damien and lost to Kamehameha on a buzzer-beater, eked out the top spot by one point.

Konawaena (18-4, 9-0 BIIF) had one game last week, a 63-61 overtime win over Waiakea on the road. In their eight BIIF games prior to Waiakea, Konawaena averaged 72 points per game while allowing 14 per contest.

Maryknoll has been No. 1 since Dec. 12, now a sixth consecutive week at the top for coach Chico Furtado’s squad. The Spartans played Punahou on Monday night, then meet ‘Iolani on Wednesday and Kamehameha on Friday to close out the regular season.

No. 3 ‘Iolani (17-8, 8-2 ILH) remains in the chase for an automatic state-tournament berth after sweeping through a three-game slate last week.

Punahou fell from No. 4 to No. 9 after losing to Maryknoll, ‘Iolani and Kamehameha.

Kamehameha bumped up two notches to No. 6 after an impressive run of wins over Damien, No. 1 Maryknoll and then-No. 4 Punahou before falling to ‘Iolani.

Moanalua rounds out the Top 10. Na Menehune will host the Leilehua-Kalani winner on Friday in the quarterfinals of the OIA D-I playoffs.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Jan. 16, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (5) (18-2, 8-1 ILH) 93 1

> def. Damien 55-36, Saturday

> next: at Punahou, Monday, 5 pm

> next: at ‘Iolani, Wednesday, 6 pm

2. Konawaena (5) (18-4, 9-0 BIIF) 92 2

> won at No. 9 Waiakea 63-61 (OT), Friday

> next: vs. Kohala, Wednesday

3. ‘Iolani (17-8, 8-2 ILH) 85 3

> won at No. 8 Kamehameha 43-26, Saturday

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

4. Campbell (13-6, 10-0 OIA) 66 5

> won at Radford 42-37, Tuesday

> next: vs. Kailua-Waipahu winner, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

5. Lahainaluna (13-3, 10-1 MIL) 56 6

> won at King Kekaulike 61-32, Friday

> next: vs. Baldwin, Friday

6. Kamehameha (16-10, 4-6 ILH) 43 8

> lost to No. 3 ‘Iolani 43-26, Saturday

> next: at Damien, Monday, 6 p.m.

7. Maui (13-3, 9-2 MIL) 39 7

> won at Baldwin 58-45, Friday

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Tuesday

8. Waiakea (12-4, 9-1 BIIF) 35 9

> lost to No. 2 Konawaena 63-61 (OT), Friday

> next: vs. Christian Liberty, Tuesday

9. Punahou (11-7, 4-5 ILH) 31 4

> lost at No. 8 Kamehameha 37-33, Friday

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Monday, 5 p.m.

> next: vs. Damien, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

10. Moanalua (17-6, 11-0 OIA) 8 10

> won at Roosevelt 54-27, Thursday

> next: vs. Leilehua-Kalani winner, Friday, 7 p.m.

Also receiving votes: Lanai 1, Radford 1.