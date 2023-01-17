Saint Louis vaults to the top spot in boys hoops poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The youth brigade at Kalaepohaku has reached the peak.

The only question is, how long can the young Saint Louis Crusaders stay at No. 1. Coaches and media voted Saint Louis to the top spot for the first time this season. The Crusaders collected seven of 12 first-place votes.

Powered by a core of underclassmen, Saint Louis defeated ‘Iolani, Maryknoll and Mid-Pacific last week. The Crusaders face another three-game week with road games at Kamehameha on Tuesday, Punahou on Thursday and ‘Iolani on Saturday.

Maryknoll garnered three first-place votes after being a unanimous selection for No. 1 a week ago. The Spartans slipped to No. 2 and share first place in the ILH with Saint Louis.

Mililani climbed to No. 3, its highest ranking of the season. The Trojans secured wins over Nanakuli and Campbell last week to seize sole possession of first place in the OIA West.

‘Iolani dropped to No. 4, salvaging a rough week by rallying past Kamehameha on Saturday. The Raiders lost to Saint Louis and Punahou earlier in the week. Center Kaimana Lau Kong returned from an ankle injury, but guard Nela Taliauli remains sidelined by a knee injury.

Kailua is 9-0 in the OIA East and bumped up a notch to No. 5. Punahou, Kamehameha, Leilehua, Campbell and Kahuku round out the Top 10.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Jan. 16, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (7) (20-4, 5-1 ILH) 113 3

> def. Mid-Pacific 60-31, Saturday

> next: at Kamehameha, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

2. Maryknoll (3) (23-3, 5-1 ILH) 108 1

> def. No. 5 Punahou 42-38, Saturday

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

3. Mililani (2) (14-3, 8-0 OIA) 89 4

> def. No. 9 Campbell 58-52, Friday

> next: at Kapolei, Wednesday, 6:45 p.m.

4. ‘Iolani (15-9, 3-3 ILH) 76 2

> won at No. 8 Kamehameha 53-50, Saturday

> next: at Maryknoll, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

5. Kailua (18-4, 9-0 OIA) 70 6

> def. Kaiser 46-38, Friday

> next: at Roosevelt, Wednesday, 6:45 p.m.

6. Punahou (16-7, 2-4 ILH) 56 5

> lost at No. 1 Maryknoll 42-38, Saturday

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

7. Kamehameha (13-12, 3-3 ILH) 49 8

> lost to No. 2 ‘Iolani 53-50, Saturday

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

8. Leilehua (14-6, 7-1 OIA) 46 7

> def. Nanakuli 90-76, Friday

> next: at Campbell, Wednesday, 6:45 p.m.

9. Campbell (19-5, 9-1 OIA) 31 9

> lost at No. 4 Mililani 58-52, Friday

> next: vs. Leilehua, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

10. Kahuku (14-3, 7-1 OIA) 14 10

> def. Kalani 86-40, Friday

> next: at Kaiser, Wednesday, 6:45 p.m.