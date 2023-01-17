comscore Regardless of field, it’s ‘hard to win on the PGA Tour’
Sports

Regardless of field, it’s ‘hard to win on the PGA Tour’

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Jon Rahm kissed the champions trophy after winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 8 at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Jon Rahm kissed the champions trophy after winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 8 at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Si Woo Kim watched his second shot from the fairway bunker reach the green on the 18th hole during Sunday’s final round of the Sony Open. Kim used a 5-iron from 222 yards out on the par-5 hole and then two-putted for a birdie for the win.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Si Woo Kim watched his second shot from the fairway bunker reach the green on the 18th hole during Sunday’s final round of the Sony Open. Kim used a 5-iron from 222 yards out on the par-5 hole and then two-putted for a birdie for the win.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Si Woo Kim signed an autograph for volunteer Kristina Li while holding the Sony Open trophy he won on Sunday at Waialae Country Club.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Si Woo Kim signed an autograph for volunteer Kristina Li while holding the Sony Open trophy he won on Sunday at Waialae Country Club.

Kapalua provided the stunning backdrop to the PGA Tour’s first elevated event of a revamped 2023 schedule. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii faces methodical and physical CSUN today
Next Story
Television and radio – Jan. 17, 2023

Scroll Up