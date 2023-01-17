Scoreboard – Jan. 17, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha II, 5 p.m.; Damien at ‘Iolani II, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Punahou II at Maryknoll II, 5 p.m.

ILH Varsity II girls: Kamehameha II at Mid-Pacific; Hawaii Baptist at Sacred Hearts. Games start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity III girls: La Pietra vs. Island Pacific, 6 p.m. at Hanalani; Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 6 p.m.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Event No. 6, 4:30 p.m. at Magic Island.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Punahou I-AA at Punahou; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Pac-Five vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park field No. 1. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA girls Division I tournament: quarterfinals. At Pearl City: Roosevelt/Campbell winner vs. Castle, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei/Kahuku winner vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. At Moanalua: Aiea/Kaiser winner vs. Pearl City, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo/Waipahu winner vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific; Women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo. Women at 5 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH Varsity II boys: University at Kamehameha II; ‘Iolani II at Le Jardin; Hanalani at Maryknoll II; Damien at Punahou II; Hawaii Baptist at Saint Louis II. Games start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity I girls: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kailua at Roosevelt; Kahuku at Kaiser; Kaimuki at Kalani; Kalaheo at Farrington; Castle at Moanalua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Anuenue at McKinley.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Kapolei; Leilehua at Campbell; Radford at Nanakuli; Waipahu at Aiea; Pearl City at Waialua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Damien at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific at Le Jardin; Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park field No. 1; Punahou at ‘Iolani. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA girls Division I tournament: Fifth-place semifinals, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Roosevelt.

OIA girls Division II tournament: first round, Kaimuki vs. Waianae, 5:30 p.m.; Waialua vs. Farrington, 7 p.m. Games at Farrington.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Saint Francis vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Volleyball

NVA/AVCA Coaches Poll

Week 3

Through Jan. 16

Total Points Rec. Prv.

1. Hawaii (22) 330 2-0 1

2. UCLA 307 4-0 2

3. Long Beach State 281 2-0 3

4. Penn State 261 4-0 4

5. Pepperdine 227 3-0 5

6. Ball State 203 0-2 6

7. UC Irvine 191 3-0 7

8. Stanford 185 4-0 8

9. Grand Canyon 162 4-0 9

10. Southern California 127 4-1 11

11. Loyola-Chicago 104 3-0 12

12. UC Santa Barbara 87 1-4 10

13. BYU 68 2-0 13

14. Ohio State 58 2-2 14

15. Lewis 34 3-2 15

Dropped Out: none

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Princeton 5; Lincoln Memorial 3

Today

Emmanuel at UC San Diego, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

The Master’s at CSUN, 5 p.m.

Menlo at UC San Diego, 5 p.m.

USC at UC Irvine, 5 p.m.

St. Francis at Hawaii, 7 p.m.