Letter: Convenience fee for car registration too high

I register two cars at the same time every year. Using the new HIPLATE online system (mvinquiry.hnl.info/title), it now costs nearly $25 just for the convenience fee to use your credit card. I went back to snail mail. The cost equals first-class postage.

Electronically, it used to take one week from posting to receive the new tags. Now, it has been four weeks since I mailed in my check and I still don’t have the new tags. I guess the DMV office failed to recognize that many people have now reverted to mailing in their registration. It’s going to cost them more in payroll and processing time than the convenience fee is worth. In what world does this make any sense?

R. Ronnie Goo

Mililani

