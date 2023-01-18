comscore Letter: Convenience fee for car registration too high
Editorial | Letters

I register two cars at the same time every year. Using the new HIPLATE online system (mvinquiry.hnl.info/title), it now costs nearly $25 just for the convenience fee to use your credit card. I went back to snail mail. The cost equals first-class postage. Read more

