Letter: Keep tax payments same as previous year

The solution to the rising home valuations and property taxes is simple and not hard at all.

Rather than giving certain people or groups of people tax breaks, just lower the tax rate so that our taxes are the same as last year. We all know that if the government gets more money from us, our taxes will never decrease.

Peter Chiswick

Kailua

