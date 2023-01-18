comscore Letter: Marine aircraft will generate more noise
Letter: Marine aircraft will generate more noise

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

For those of you in the Kailua and Kaneohe area who were bothered by noise from Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Jan. 12, that is an example of what every night is liable to be like under the new plans to move the MV-22 Ospreys to Bravo Ramp along the shoreline in front of the historic hangars. Read more

