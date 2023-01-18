Letter: Marine aircraft will generate more noise

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For those of you in the Kailua and Kaneohe area who were bothered by noise from Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Jan. 12, that is an example of what every night is liable to be like under the new plans to move the MV-22 Ospreys to Bravo Ramp along the shoreline in front of the historic hangars.

As MV-22s arrive to that destination, they will be flying similar patterns and configurations as on Jan. 12 instead of what they have done in the past.

In the past they would fly a left-hand pattern offshore and turn left to land far down the runway rather than at the Kaneohe end, and their engine pods would be mostly facing forward, which is quiet.

As soon as the pods are turned toward vertical and the airplane slows down, the noise level rises tremendously — and that will be happening over our houses night after night as it did on Jan. 12.

Bob Gould

Kaneohe

