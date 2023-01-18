Letter: Paving over Ewa Plain won’t help agriculture

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As food prices in Hawaii continue to soar and our economists make side notes to diversify Hawaii’s economy as we remain beholden to tourism and federal government spending, we watch our own unraveling as the Ewa Plain continues to be paved over. Read more

The most productive agricultural land, soil that took a millennium to become the rich land that feeds, aina momona, will be gone in a matter of days.

The choices of jobs, housing and consumerism were deemed to be of greater value than the land and our ability to grow food. As the farmlands of California are flooded and those of Ukraine mined and bombed, it is so painful to watch the demise of something so priceless, irreplaceable and so obviously necessary for life.

Auwe.

Malia Taum-Deenik

Waianae

