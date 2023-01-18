Letter: Put a cap on Oahu property valuations

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding Honolulu real property taxes: Property values rise every year. Why does the city not cap property valuation increases to a maximum of 10% per year, for example? Read more

Does the city give taxpayers a break? No. Instead, the city finds a way to increase spending to use up the extra tax revenue collected. Do you even hear how much extra year-over-year taxes are collected? The government does not want you to know.

Where is the fairness in this? Residents on fixed incomes are getting killed.

Paul Tamaru

Kailua

