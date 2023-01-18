comscore Letter: Put a cap on Oahu property valuations
Letter: Put a cap on Oahu property valuations

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Regarding Honolulu real property taxes: Property values rise every year. Why does the city not cap property valuation increases to a maximum of 10% per year, for example? Read more

