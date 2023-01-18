Off The News: Dispute over Meadow Gold’s milk

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A federal lawsuit filed by the Hawaii Foodservice Alliance against Meadow Gold Dairies Hawaii and three California dairy farmers survived a motion to dismiss last week when a Hawaii judge ruled that yes, it is plausible that Meadow Gold milk labeled “Hawaii’s Dairy” and “Made With Aloha” might lead people to believe the milk came from Hawaii.

No milk from Hawaii cows is found in Meadow Gold, whose mascot is lovable dairy cow Lani Moo, the Alliance alleges. That’s sad, because last year, Meadow Gold’s new owner talked of building up a local dairy supply.

A claim alleging deceptive trade practices will move forward.