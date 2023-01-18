comscore Off The News: Dispute over Meadow Gold’s milk
Off The News: Dispute over Meadow Gold’s milk

A federal lawsuit filed by the Hawaii Foodservice Alliance against Meadow Gold Dairies Hawaii and three California dairy farmers survived a motion to dismiss last week when a Hawaii judge ruled that yes, it is plausible that Meadow Gold milk labeled “Hawaii’s Dairy” and “Made With Aloha” might lead people to believe the milk came from Hawaii. Read more

