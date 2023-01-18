Defendant testifies in 2017 North Shore kidnapping, murder trial
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM
Stephen Brown testifies Tuesday, Jan. 17, in his own defense at a murder trial involving the 2017 slaying of 51-year-old Telma Boinville.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree