Defendant testifies in 2017 North Shore kidnapping, murder trial
Hawaii News

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM Stephen Brown testifies Tuesday, Jan. 17, in his own defense at a murder trial involving the 2017 slaying of 51-year-old Telma Boinville.

She was mistaken. Stephen Brown testified at his murder and kidnapping trial Tuesday that the now 13-year-old daughter of 51-year-old Telma Boinville, slain five years ago at a Pupukea vacation rental, was mistaken when testifying that Brown told her, “We killed your mom.” Read more

