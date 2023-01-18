Hawaii tourism leaders tapped for national advisory board

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two top Hawaii visitor industry leaders have been appointed to the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board, which advises the U.S. secretary of commerce on matters that relate to the nation’s travel and tourism industry.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced Thursday that Hawai‘i Lodging &Tourism Association President and CEO Mufi Hannemann and Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram have been appointed to two-year terms on the 32-member board.

“Travel and tourism returned with force in 2022 as we opened up our country once again to visitors from around the globe,” Raimondo said in a statement. “Since day one of the Biden Administration, the Commerce Department has taken decisive actions to support this industry’s recovery. The U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board plays a vital role in providing expert recommendations and industry insight to optimize the American travel experience.”

TTAB was chartered in 2003, and since then boards have provided advice on a wide range of policies and issues, including travel facilitation, visa policy, infrastructure, aviation security, tourism research, climate and economic sustainability. Members come from state and city tourism authorities, airports and airlines, hotel chains, trade associations and labor.

“This outstanding and diverse group of leaders will provide invaluable expertise to Secretary Raimondo and the Commerce Department as the U.S. addresses pressing issues to grow the travel industry,” U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman said in a statement. “Having cooperation between industry and government is critical to establishing travel as an essential component of economic activity and job growth.”

Hannemann has headed HLTA since 2015, having previously served as the organization’s executive from 2011 through 2012. While mayor of Honolulu, he chaired the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ Tourism, Arts, Parks, Entertainment, and Sports Committee, which championed the inclusion of the tourism industry for the first time in the mayors’ “10-Point Plan for America’s Cities.”

Hannemann served as a White House Fellow in the office of then-Vice President George H.W. Bush. Prior to this appointment with the Department of Commerce, he was named by consecutive presidential administrations to posts with the U.S. Departments of Transportation, Labor, State and Interior.

Hannemann said in a statement that he and Ingram will provide “significant representation before the Department of Commerce and will be a strong voice on behalf of our state’s economic engine. Our appointments also provide an excellent opportunity to exchange ideas with fellow board members and federal leaders on public policy, government marketing support, visas, sustainability, and other pressing issues and shared goals.”

Ingram joined Hawaiian Airlines in 2005 and previously served as chief financial officer and then executive vice president and chief commercial officer. During Ingram’s tenure Hawaiian has diversified its business by aggressively expanding in the Asia-Pacific region. He also has shepherded the airline through the pandemic, which at its height resulted in devastating lows, and its current recovery.

Prior to joining Hawaiian Airlines, Ingram spent 11 years with AMR Corp., parent company of American Airlines and American Eagle Airlines. From 2002 to 2005 he served as vice president of finance and chief financial officer for American Eagle Airlines, after eight years in finance-related management positions for American Airlines.

Ingram said he is pleased to be representing Hawaii along with Hannemann, as well as working with the board to ensure the United States remains the preeminent destination for international travel and tourism.

“The value of travel and tourism to the American economy cannot be understated,” Ingram said. “But along with benefits come challenges, including appropriately managing the impacts on communities and natural and cultural resources. At Hawaiian, we’ve been working with a cross section of the community to address these issues and I welcome the opportunity to exchange ideas with fellow advisory board members.”