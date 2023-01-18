comscore Hawaii tourism leaders tapped for national advisory board
Hawaii tourism leaders tapped for national advisory board

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 <strong>Mufi Hannemann: </strong> <em>The Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association president and CEO is joining the national advisory board </em>

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021 <strong>Peter Ingram: </strong> <em>The Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO will serve a two-year term on the board </em>

Two top Hawaii visitor industry leaders have been appointed to the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board, which advises the U.S. secretary of commerce on matters that relate to the nation’s travel and tourism industry. Read more

