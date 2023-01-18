Hawaii News Hawaiian Telcom partners with artist By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Fiber internet company Hawaiian Telcom has partnered with local artist Zach Angeles to create an immersive art exhibit, “/NETWORK,” that opened to the public Tuesday in the lobby of Hawaiian Telcom’s building at 1177 Bishop St. in downtown Honolulu. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Fiber internet company Hawaiian Telcom has partnered with local artist Zach Angeles to create an immersive art exhibit, “/NETWORK,” that opened to the public Tuesday in the lobby of Hawaiian Telcom’s building at 1177 Bishop St. in downtown Honolulu. As part of Hawaiian Telcom’s “Imagine the Possibilities” campaign, which highlights its 100% fiber internet service Fioptics, the company is partnering with local artists, musicians and nonprofits to share how they imagine the possibilities to support and enrich the local community. Exhibit hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 18. For more information, visit bit.ly/3iLYkwt. Previous Story Culture and conservation at forefront of Turtle Bay Resort’s renovation