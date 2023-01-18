comscore Hawaiian Telcom partners with artist
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Telcom partners with artist

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Fiber internet company Hawaiian Telcom has partnered with local artist Zach Angeles to create an immersive art exhibit, “/NETWORK,” that opened to the public Tuesday in the lobby of Hawaiian Telcom’s building at 1177 Bishop St. in downtown Honolulu. Read more

Culture and conservation at forefront of Turtle Bay Resort's renovation

