Hawaiian Telcom partners with artist

Fiber internet company Hawaiian Telcom has partnered with local artist Zach Angeles to create an immersive art exhibit, “/NETWORK,” that opened to the public Tuesday in the lobby of Hawaiian Telcom’s building at 1177 Bishop St. in downtown Honolulu.

As part of Hawaiian Telcom’s “Imagine the Possibilities” campaign, which highlights its 100% fiber internet service Fioptics, the company is partnering with local artists, musicians and nonprofits to share how they imagine the possibilities to support and enrich the local community.

Exhibit hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 18. For more information, visit bit.ly/3iLYkwt.