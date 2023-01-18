Hawaii’s 32nd Legislature begins today with more access

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Capitol will open to the public today for the start of the 32nd Legislature after nearly three years of restricted access due to COVID-19.

“With the reopening of the State Capitol and a return to in-person public meetings this session, the Capitol remains accessible for our residents,” House Speaker Scott Saiki said in a statement.

However, today there will be no public parking at the Capitol, and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis in the separate House and Senate chambers for people who want to watch entertainment, swearing-in ceremonies and opening-day speeches, which are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. The public is expected to be let into each chamber’s gallery at 9:45 a.m.

The relationship between the Legislature and the new administration of Gov. Josh Green this session will be key to how much is accomplished. Both branches of state government agree on the need for more affordable housing and helping working families, among several other issues.

But the details of how millions of dollars appropriated in 2022 will be spent are likely to spark contentious debate, particularly on issues like how the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands intends to spend $600 million in record funding to help clear the backlog of home lands beneficiaries.

Green also has pledged $100 million in state general funds as seed money to address climate change. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke’s responsibilities include spreading high-speed internet access to the neighbor islands and rural communities, in addition to expanding pre-K education.

Some lawmakers continue to urge some form of legal gambling and legalizing recreational cannabis, among a host of bills likely to gain widespread attention.

The public will have an opportunity to be heard on those issues and hundreds more this session in a “hybrid environment” — in person, in writing or via videoconference.

The Capitol closed to the public midway through the 2020 legislative session due to COVID-19, and public access has been slowly returning, with new rules in place.

Still, groups such as the League of Women Voters of Hawaii have been urging for even more access to the Capitol.

People entering the Capitol must now go through a security checkpoint, show a photo ID and wear a wristband. Masks are encouraged as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Public access to the Capitol is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The Capitol website — capitol.hawaii.gov — also has been overhauled and can be used to monitor bills and daily committee hearings, submit testimony and find individual legislators, among other features.

House leaders expect a large crowd today and recommend carpooling or using public transportation to get to the Capitol.

Alternative parking might be available at nearby lots including at the state Department of Health, state Kalanimoku Building parking lot and Iolani Palace. Metered parking may also be available along King and Richards streets, in addition to private parking lots farther away.

The floor sessions and committee hearings throughout the session can be viewed on the separate House and Senate YouTube channels.

Following years of pleas to allow neighbor island and rural communities to monitor hearings virtually, the House and Senate quickly organized the YouTube channels in 2020 in response to COVID-19.

The Legislature is scheduled to adjourn May 4.

OPENING DAY AT THE CAPITOL

To view today’s opening ceremonies online, visit:

>> youtube.com/@HawaiiSenate.

>> youtube.com/@hawaiihouseofrepresentatives.