Hawaii’s 32nd Legislature begins today with more access
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:05 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Celebrated annually during the state Legislature’s opening week, the Red Mass is the Catholic Church’s prayer for guidance and wisdom for Hawaii’s civic leaders. Legislators and leaders received Communion on Tuesday during the service at the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace.
MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Bishop Larry Silva presided.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mahealani Cypher prepared lei Tuesday at the state Capitol ahead of today’s opening day for the 32nd Legislature. “This is just a thank you to everybody for all their hard work,” she said.