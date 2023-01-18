comscore Hawaii’s 32nd Legislature begins today with more access
Hawaii’s 32nd Legislature begins today with more access

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Celebrated annually during the state Legislature’s opening week, the Red Mass is the Catholic Church’s prayer for guidance and wisdom for Hawaii’s civic leaders. Legislators and leaders received Communion on Tuesday during the service at the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace.

  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Bishop Larry Silva presided.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Mahealani Cypher prepared lei Tuesday at the state Capitol ahead of today’s opening day for the 32nd Legislature. “This is just a thank you to everybody for all their hard work,” she said.

The state Capitol will open to the public today for the start of the 32nd Legislature after nearly three years of restricted access due to COVID-19. Read more

