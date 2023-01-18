Ascending Spyros Chakas named National Player of the Week
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:48 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / JAN. 13
Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas has taken his game to a higher level. He celebrated a point against Ball State last Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree