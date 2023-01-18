comscore Ascending Spyros Chakas named National Player of the Week
Ascending Spyros Chakas named National Player of the Week

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.
  Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas has taken his game to a higher level. He celebrated a point against Ball State last Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / JAN. 13

    Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas has taken his game to a higher level. He celebrated a point against Ball State last Friday.

Already a high flyer from his outside hitter spot, Spyros Chakas worked on elevating his game over a summer with Greece’s national team. Read more

