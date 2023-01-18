Hawaii Beat | Sports UH Hilo’s Peat named PacWest’s top defender By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:39 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii Hilo forward/center Nadjrick Peat was named PacWest Defender of the Week on Monday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii Hilo forward/center Nadjrick Peat was named PacWest Defender of the Week on Monday. Peat, a 6-foot-11 sophomore from Alexandria, Jamaica, finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in an 81-67 victory over Dominican on Jan. 9, and added 10 points and eight boards in a 90-68 loss to Academy of Art on Thursday. He also had four blocked shots in each game. It was the second time this season Peat has won the conference’s defensive award. Chaminade men’s hoops team honored The Chaminade men’s basketball team was named PacWest Team of the Week on Monday. The Silverswords beat Academy of Art 98-95 on Jan. 10 on a 3-pointer by Isaac Amaral-Artharee as time expired and toppled Dominican 69-55 on Friday. Chaminade (10-9, 5-6 PacWest) has won four of its past five games. Hogue to retire as PacWest commissioner Bob Hogue, the commissioner of the Pacific West Conference, will retire at the end of the 2022-23 athletic season. Hogue, a former Hawaii resident, is in his 16th season as commissioner. He lives in Sedona, Ariz. “I’m excited about the future of the PacWest,” said Hogue, 69. “I truly love this conference and all that we have accomplished during my 16 years with the PacWest.” A nationwide search for the conference’s next commissioner is expected to begin in March. Previous Story ‘Bows stand tall against CSUN