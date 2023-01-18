comscore Campbell girls soccer earns state berth with win over Castle
Campbell girls soccer earns state berth with win over Castle

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

Campbell scored three unanswered goals to escape with a 3-1 win over Castle on Tuesday night at Bino Neves Stadium. Read more

