Scoreboard – Jan. 18, 2023

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific; Women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo. Women at 5 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH Varsity II boys: University at

Kamehameha II; ‘Iolani II at Le Jardin;

Hanalani at Maryknoll II; Damien at

Punahou II; Hawaii Baptist at Saint Louis II. Games start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity I girls: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani,

6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kailua at Roosevelt;

Kahuku at Kaiser; Kaimuki at Kalani;

Kalaheo at Farrington; Castle at Moanalua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Anuenue at McKinley.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Kapolei; Leilehua at Campbell; Radford at Nanakuli; Waipahu at Aiea; Pearl City at Waialua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Event No. 6, 4:30 p.m. at Magic Island.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Damien at Kamehameha;

Mid-Pacific at Le Jardin; Saint Louis vs.

Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park field No. 1;

Punahou at ‘Iolani. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA girls Division I tournament:

Fifth-place semifinals, Kapolei vs. Castle, 5:30 p.m.; Aiea vs. Waipahu/Moanalua loser, 7 p.m. Games at Roosevelt.

OIA girls Division II tournament: first round, Kaimuki vs. Waianae, 5:30 p.m.; Waialua vs. Farrington, 7 p.m. Games at

Farrington.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Saint Francis vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff

Center.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff

Center.

ILH Varsity I boys: Saint Louis at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity III boys: Island Pacific vs.

Lanakila Baptist, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian

Mission; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity I girls: Damien at Punahou,

6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity II girls: Hawaii Baptist at

Hanalani, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA girls: Punahou II at Kamehameha II, 6 p.m.

OIA girls Varsity I tournament: first round, Kalani at Leilehua; Nanakuli at

Kahuku; Roosevelt at Mililani; Waipahu at Kailua. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

OIA girls Varsity II tournament: first round, McKinley at Waianae; Aiea at

Kalaheo. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

DIVING

OIA: 3 p.m. at K. Mark Takai Veterans

Memorial Aquatic Center.

GOLF

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, first round, 10:05 a.m. at Hualalai Golf Course.

SOCCER

OIA girls Division I tournament:

Semifinals, Mililani vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Waipahu/Moanalua winner, 7 p.m. Games at Kaiser.

OIA girls Division II tournament:

semifinals, Waialua/Farrington winner vs. Nanakuli, 5:30 p.m.; Kaimuki/Waianae

winner vs. Kailua, 7 p.m. Games at Kailua.

TENNIS

College women: San Jose State vs.

Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

SOCCER

OIA

Girls Varsity I Tournament

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Campbell 3, Castle 1

Pearl City 2, Aiea 1

Mililani 6, Kapolei 0

Monday

First Round

Campbell 4, Roosevelt 0

Kapolei 2, Kahuku 1

Waipahu 6, Kalaheo 1

Aiea 1, Kaiser 0

Boys JV Division II Tournament

Tuesday

Semifinals

Roosevelt 4, Waialua 3 (PKs)

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha 2, ‘Iolani 0

Pac-Five 5, Damien 0

Punahou 6, Punahou I-AA 0

Friday

Boys Varsity

Punahou 5, Mid-Pacific 1

CANOE PADDLING

ILH

Event No. 6

At Magic Island

Girls Varsity I

1. Punahou (Indigo Clarke, Hazel Campbell, Lola ten Berge, Phoebe Reilly, Shea Maurer, and Ava “Mehana” Kukea) 26:35. 2. Kamehameha 27:02. 3. ‘Iolani 27:34. 4. Mid-Pacific 28:34. 5. Pac-Five 32:19.

Girls Varsity II

1. Kamehameha 29:22. 2. Punahou 30:05. 3. Sacred Hearts 30:23. 4. Mid-Pacific 30:37. 5. Damien 31:15.

Girls JV I

1. Kamehameha 29:06. 2. ‘Iolani 29:38. 3. Punahou 30:23. 4. Pac-Five 31:46.

Girls JV II

1. Punahou 29:59. 2. ‘Iolani 30:30. 3. Maryknoll 31:36. 4. Kamehameha 31:55. 5. Damien 32:22.