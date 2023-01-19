Letter: Complete investigation of Biden documents

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

During Joe Biden’s long career as a public servant, he has demonstrated that he is a decent and honorable man. The contrast between him and the former president is stark.

Regarding the current issue over the classified documents found in Biden’s possession, I would suggest this strategy to highlight his honor and the contrast. Let the investigation, led by special counsel Robert Hur, continue thoroughly and unabated. If Biden is found guilty of wrongdoing, he should admit his guilt, submit himself to the mercy of the court, and agree to accept any penalty imposed on him (like the honorable citizen that he is). If civil, pay the fine, and if criminal, submit to even being incarcerated.

The former president and his supporters, then, could not say Biden is being treated differently and is above the law. And we would all have no choice but to see and accept the difference of how a decent and honorable citizen (like most of us are) would conduct himself, and how an indecent and dishonorable man would.

Wayne Tadaki

Kaimuki

