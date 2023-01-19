Letter: King’s colleague Rustin deserves accolades, too

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On the holiday commemorating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., few remember his right-hand man and fierce advocate, Bayard Rustin. Bayard was openly and unabashedly gay, a trait that was not only accepted but admired by Dr. King.

Rustin fought like a lion for equal rights, not only for Black people but for gay people as well.

His contribution to the advancement of civil rights for all people is worthy of as much respect and honor as is due his mentor.

Paul Colin Weidig

Kaneohe

