Off The News: Time to count humpback whales

It’s peak season for humpback whales in Hawaii waters, with thousands of the massive mammals here to breed, give birth and nurse their young. And it’s time again for the islands’ annual, volunteer-based humpback whale count, back for the first time since 2020. Read more

