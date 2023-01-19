Off The News: Time to count humpback whales

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s peak season for humpback whales in Hawaii waters, with thousands of the massive mammals here to breed, give birth and nurse their young. And it’s time again for the islands’ annual, volunteer-based humpback whale count, back for the first time since 2020.

On Jan. 28, Feb. 25 and March 25, the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary will run a count by in-person volunteers from the coasts of Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii island, and the Pacific Whale Foundation will work with volunteers on Maui. To join site leaders in tallying humpback whale sightings and documenting their behavior, register at oceancount.org or pacificwhale.org.