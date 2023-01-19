comscore Hawaii woman gets 2 years for illegal lobbying of Trump
Hawaii News

Hawaii woman gets 2 years for illegal lobbying of Trump

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.

A Hawaii businesswoman who worked with an ex-rapper and a wealthy Republican donor to illegally lobby former President Donald Trump to drop the prosecution of a Malaysian fugitive and ship an exiled businessman back to China was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jacinto, Mahoni and Pastore-Braden

Scroll Up