Kahala Nui has promoted Angel Jacinto to chef de cuisine from lead cook. Jacinto started as a waiter and cashier at the Waikiki Broiler and was a line cook at Lobster and Crab House. He has served at Kahala Nui since April 2005. His more than 25 years of experience in the culinary industry also includes positions at Sarento’s Top of the Ilikai, Aaron’s Atop the Ala Moana and Waialae Country Club, as well as being a private chef who launched the lunch wagon business Triple G Catering in 2010.

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired Realtor Tania Michelle Mahoni, previously from Luxury Homes International, and Realtor Associate Samuel L. Pastore-­Braden, previously from Aloha-RE.com, as independent agents to the firm’s Diamond Head-Kahala office.

