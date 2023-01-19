comscore Residents critical of Red Hill agreement
Residents critical of Red Hill agreement

  By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, left, listened to Robert Whitford at the public meeting.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Ernie Lau, manager and chief engineer at the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, addressed the panel with his concerns.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Salt Lake resident Pat Tobara addressed the panel of U.S. Navy officers and EPA and Defense Logistics Agency officials Wednesday during a meeting with the public to address questions regarding the 2023 Red Hill consent order at the Oahu Veterans Center.

Top officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Navy weathered a barrage of criticism from residents who crowded a town hall meeting Wednesday evening to discuss a proposed regulatory agreement relating to the defueling of the military’s Red Hill fuel facility. Read more

