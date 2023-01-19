‘Iolani needs overtime to turn prevent Maryknoll from title

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Paige Oh poured in 21 points as ‘Iolani rallied for a 48-47 overtime win over Maryknoll on Wednesday night at Father Bray Athletic Center.

The visiting Spartans would have clinched the regular-season title and an automatic state-tournament berth with a victory. Instead, the Raiders rallied from a nine-point deficit to create a first-place tie in the standings. ‘Iolani and Maryknoll are 9-2 in ILH. In the regular-season finale on Friday, the Raiders will host Punahou and Maryknoll will entertain Kamehameha.

“Paige hit some big buckets tonight. She had to step up because our other starting guard (Keiki McGee) is injured (calf),” ‘Iolani coach Dean Young said. “We’re super lucky to come out of here with the ‘w.’ I told the girls we have an opportunity here. Let’s have the courage to step up and take it. We didn’t play smart, but we did just enough.”

The Raiders nearly let it slip away in OT by missing three one-and-ones.

“We were trying to give it away,” Young said.

Maryknoll assistant coach Aris Perez filled in for head coach Chico Furtado, who rested at home with an illness.

“The DNA is still the same. We defend tough and pounded it inside. It’s been our formula all year. Unfortunately, we ran out of time and we couldn’t finish at the end,” Perez said. “We’ll learn from it and get better. We’ll move on.”

Maryknoll nearly won it on a 12-foot runner by point guard Hailey Perez. The shot hit the front of the rim, rolled and touched the backboard, then rolled back off the iron as time expired.

“Halfway down, right? That’s the breaks of the game,” coach Perez said. “Today, it just didn’t go our way.”

In overtime, Oh and Hailey-Anne Ohta combined for ‘Iolani’s only points. Oh’s 8-foot runner in the lane opened overtime, and Ohta scored on a fastbreak layup off a Maryknoll turnover.

Perez then missed a one-and-one with 2:36 left.

Hoping to force ‘Iolani into a five-second violation, Maryknoll let the Raiders bleed time off the clock. The Raiders went into the bonus with 53.6 seconds left in OT, when Oh missed her one-and-one, but the rebound was knocked out of bounds by Ciera Tugade-Agasiva.

Down 48-44, Maryknoll got a break when Callie Pieper was whistled for an illegal screen with 34 seconds to go. Perez drove for an old-fashioned three-point play, hitting the free throw to cut ‘Iolani’s lead to 48-47 with 7.8 seconds remaining.

With 6.5 seconds to go, Ohta went to the foul line and also missed her one-and-one.

Tugade-Agasiva rebounded, faced on-ball pressure and passed to Perez, whose halfcourt shot fell short at the buzzer.

If ‘Iolani and Maryknoll finish the regular season tied in first place, they will meet again in a tiebreaker game for the state berth.

Tugade-Agasiva had 13 points and five rebounds, and Taimane Faleafine-Auwae had nine points and eight boards to lead Maryknoll (19-3 overall). Perez also finished with nine points.

“We’re used to coach Aris coach. We were trying to win this game for coach Chico,” Perez said.

Maryknoll outrebounded ‘Iolani, 18-16, but didn’t dominate the boards like it did in their earlier matchup on the Raiders’ court.

After falling behind early, ‘Iolani went ahead with a 13-5 run. A putback by Mele Sake gave the home team a 21-19 lead at the half.

In all, there were five lead changes in the game before ‘Iolani surged to a 38-30 lead behind a big third quarter by Oh and Pieper. Oh had eight points, including two treys from the left wing. Pieper, who finished with nine points, scored on three consecutive fastbreak layups as the Raiders ran the floor off outlet passes by Sake, who finished with five points and seven rebounds.

The Spartans were resilient and chipped away. Faleafine-Auwae connected on a 7-foot jump hook and Dylan Neves stole an inbounds pass to score, tying the game at 44 with 2:38 left in regulation.