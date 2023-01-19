comscore ‘Iolani needs overtime to turn prevent Maryknoll from title
Sports

‘Iolani needs overtime to turn prevent Maryknoll from title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Paige Oh poured in 21 points as ‘Iolani rallied for a 48-47 overtime win over Maryknoll on Wednesday night at Father Bray Athletic Center. Read more

Previous Story
Saint Louis is willing to wait for the right shot
Next Story
Television and radio – Jan. 19, 2023

Scroll Up