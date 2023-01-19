comscore Rainbow Wahine get pleasant surprise from Haire
Sports

Rainbow Wahine get pleasant surprise from Haire

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine McKenna Haire looked for an open team mate against the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks in a basketball game at SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine McKenna Haire looked for an open team mate against the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks in a basketball game at SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.

McKenna Haire knows the value of getting her work done early. Read more

Previous Story
Saint Louis is willing to wait for the right shot

Scroll Up