UH uses its reserve power to sweep Saint Francis
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii outside hitter Chaz Galloway soared as he hit the ball past Saint Francis outside hitter Blake Liprando during the first set of Wednesday’s match at SimplFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree