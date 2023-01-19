comscore UH uses its reserve power to sweep Saint Francis
UH uses its reserve power to sweep Saint Francis

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii outside hitter Chaz Galloway soared as he hit the ball past Saint Francis outside hitter Blake Liprando during the first set of Wednesday’s match at SimplFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The decision came easy for Keoni Thiim. Standing on the service line for match point, with the Viking clap in full effect around the arena, “I can’t not rip it as hard as I can,” the University of Hawaii outside hitter said. Read more

