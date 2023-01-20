comscore Firefighters respond to blaze at Aiea high-rise
Firefighters respond to blaze at Aiea high-rise

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 pm
Honolulu firefighters are responding to a fire at a high-rise in Aiea.

Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at the Lele Pono condominium building at 98-099 Uao Pl. sometime after 11 a.m. today.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.

