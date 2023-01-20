Stephen Brown found guilty of murder in North Shore slaying

A Circuit Court jury this morning found Stephen Brown guilty on all counts in the 2017 North Shore kidnapping and murder of 51-year-old teacher Telma Boinville.

He was found guilty as charged of second-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and first-degree burglary. The second kidnapping count was for tying up Boinville’s 8-year-old daughter after killing the girl’s mother.

It took less than a day for the jury to reach their verdict. They began deliberating Thursday afternoon and resumed this morning, reaching a decision at 9:33 a.m. The verdict was read in court shortly after 11 a.m.

The jury had several lesser charges to pick from aside from second-degree murder.

Brown, 28, is one of two defendants charged with the crimes. Hailey Dandurand, his ex-girlfriend, is being tried separately.

Brown admitted to burglarizing the Ke Iki Road vacation rental with Dandurand and helping to tie up both mother and daughter.

But he denied killing Boinville, who went to clean the house and surprised the couple who had been inside the home. In testimony earlier this week, Brown said Dandurand was the killer.

Boinville was found in a pool of blood, her head covered with a plastic bag and had numerous wounds to her head and body.

Key in the state’s case was Brown’s testimony that Boinville was fine when he tied her up and left to go outside — a fact that prosecutors said was implausible because of her defensive wounds.