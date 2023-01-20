comscore Letter: Classified documents don’t belong at home
Letter: Classified documents don’t belong at home

With all of this media coverage regarding classified documents being taken by our past and current presidents, it makes you wonder about those in Congress, especially those who serve on our military, national security and budget committees.

