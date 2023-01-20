Letter: Classified documents don’t belong at home

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With all of this media coverage regarding classified documents being taken by our past and current presidents, it makes you wonder about those in Congress, especially those who serve on our military, national security and budget committees. Maybe they should have their residences searched, too (and provide guest lists).

It also makes you wonder about those who take their work home just to catch up or get a heads-up on an upcoming meeting or event. And students would love this: no more assigned homework. All work has to be performed only on school premises.

Linda Hayashi

Pearl City

