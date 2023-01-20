Letter: Desperate times call for desperate measures

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I have a radical, yet practical solution to the axis deer population problem in Maui County. Not so long ago there were 10,000 deer here; now the estimate is close to 60,000 or higher. Read more

I have a radical, yet practical solution to the axis deer population problem in Maui County. Not so long ago there were 10,000 deer here; now the estimate is close to 60,000 or higher.

Here is the radical part: The United States armed forces train with live ammunition on many bases on the island of Oahu. I suggest the military fly their helicopter gunships and/or drones over Maui County and cull, if not eliminate, the herds of invasive axis deer.

One of the major objections is, “What would we do with the carcasses?” The same military can airlift bulldozers and bury the carcasses in mass graves. This way, the young soldiers will be trained and equipment will be used putting our hard-earned tax dollars to very good and practical use. Win-win.

Larry Feinberg

Pukalani, Maui

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter