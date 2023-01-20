Editorial | Letters Letter: Filipino journalist wins fight against censorship Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The crusading journalist Maria Ressa has been unexpectedly acquitted of tax fraud charges by a court in the Philippines (“Nobel winner Maria Ressa, news outlet cleared of tax evasion,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Jan. 17). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The crusading journalist Maria Ressa has been unexpectedly acquitted of tax fraud charges by a court in the Philippines (“Nobel winner Maria Ressa, news outlet cleared of tax evasion,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Jan. 17). It occurred early in the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the dictator who died in exile in Hawaii. This has to be a promising sign that the son has learned from the mistakes of the father and will respect freedom of the press. The last president, Rodrigo Duterte, was notorious for encouraging so-called death squads to kill alleged undesirables such as drug dealers. Ressa exposed these crimes and Duterte retaliated by filing trumped-up charges to silence her. The good news is that it isn’t working. Carl H. Zimmerman Salt Lake EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Cartoon about Biden, documents misleading