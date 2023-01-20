Letter: Filipino journalist wins fight against censorship

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The crusading journalist Maria Ressa has been unexpectedly acquitted of tax fraud charges by a court in the Philippines (“Nobel winner Maria Ressa, news outlet cleared of tax evasion,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Jan. 17).

It occurred early in the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the dictator who died in exile in Hawaii. This has to be a promising sign that the son has learned from the mistakes of the father and will respect freedom of the press.

The last president, Rodrigo Duterte, was notorious for encouraging so-called death squads to kill alleged undesirables such as drug dealers.

Ressa exposed these crimes and Duterte retaliated by filing trumped-up charges to silence her.

The good news is that it isn’t working.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

