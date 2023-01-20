comscore Letter: Filipino journalist wins fight against censorship
Letter: Filipino journalist wins fight against censorship

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The crusading journalist Maria Ressa has been unexpectedly acquitted of tax fraud charges by a court in the Philippines (“Nobel winner Maria Ressa, news outlet cleared of tax evasion,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Jan. 17). Read more

